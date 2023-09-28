All Sections
Viaplay Cup semi-finals: Hearts v Rangers and Hibs v Aberdeen dates and kick-off times set, ticket info and postponed matches

The Scottish Professional Football League have announced the dates and kick-off times for the Viaplay Cup semi-finals.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 19:30 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 19:30 BST
Both Hibs v Aberdeen and Hearts v Rangers will be played at Hampden.Both Hibs v Aberdeen and Hearts v Rangers will be played at Hampden.
Both Hibs v Aberdeen and Hearts v Rangers will be played at Hampden.

The tie between Hibs and Aberdeen is scheduled for Saturday, November 4 with a 5.15pm kick-off. Less than 24 hours later, the second semi-final between Hearts and Rangers will be played on Sunday, November 5, due to kick off at 3pm. Both matches are at Hampden Park and are to be screened live by Viaplay.

The SPFL has also said that ticket details will be released in due course. Both matches will be played at Hampden Park.

Hibs set up the clash with Aberdeen by defeating St Mirren 4-2 at Easter Road, while the Dons overcame Ross County 2-1 in Dingwall. Rangers cruised past Livingston 4-0 at Ibrox in their quarter-final and Hearts were 2-1 victors over Kilmarnock in Ayrshire on Tuesday.

As a result of the last-four ties, some Premiership ties for that weekend have been postponed. They are Aberdeen v Livingston, Hearts v Dundee, Rangers v St Johnstone and St Mirren v Hibs.

The final will be played on Sunday, December 17 and will be broadcast by Viaplay. Kick-off for that match is yet to be confirmed.

