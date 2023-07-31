Viaplay will broadcast both halves of the Old Firm, with holders Celtic’s match against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park scheduled for Sunday, August 20 with a 3pm kick-off. Rangers will play on Saturday, August 19 against Greenock Morton, which will also be screened live by the TV company.

Aberdeen’s match against Stirling Albion at Forthbank will start the last 16 weekend on Friday, August 18, with Dons chief executive Alan Burrows explaining the unusual date for the tie. “Few fans have asked why the game is on a Friday night, rather than Saturday, when there is no live TV coverage,” wrote Burrows on Twitter. “Forthbank has a pre-arranged (non football) event that is due to take place on Saturday 19 August, meaning there was/is no availability to play on that day. We were then faced with the potential for a Sunday afternoon slot, but for multiple reasons (the biggest one obviously being the Europa League play-off game the following midweek, particularly given how volatile the dates of qualifiers can sometimes be), we asked for the Friday night and Stirling Albion have accommodated that.”