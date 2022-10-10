VAR in Scottish football: New date likely for introduction but Hibs midweek match debut 'shelved'

VAR is already in place in the English Premier League.

The Video Assistant Referee technology was due to arrive in the cinch Premiership after the World Cup in December after SPFL clubs rubber-stamped its inclusion in the domestic game earlier this year.

However, the Daily Mail reports that the Scottish football authorities are keen to bring it in by the end of this month, although the Hibs v St Johnstone match is unlikely to be its first match.

Instead, fixtures on the weekend of October 29 in the top flight – Dundee United v Motherwell, Hibs v St Mirren, Rangers v Aberdeen, St Johnstone v Kilmarnock, Livingston v Celtic and Ross County v Hearts – now appear a realistic aim for the technology to be unveiled.

The Scotsman understands that trial matches and training up match officials has gone smoothly, paving the way for VAR to rolled out.