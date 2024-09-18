The UEFA Champions League is back underway for the 24/25 as Celtic prepare to open their campaign against Slovan Bratislava in Glasgow tonight.

Europe’s elite club competition has moved to a new format this year, with each outfit now playing two more fixtures than usual and competing in a ‘league phase’, rather than the traditional group stage we have seen in Champions League past.

From Scotland, only Celtic will participate this year after qualifying for the competition automatically by winning the Scottish Premiership last year. Rangers will be compete in the Europa League after losing to Dynamo Kyiv in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

But who are the favourites to win the competition in 24/25? Here are all the latest odds* for the UEFA Champions League, including Celtic’s chances of victory.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Manchester City - 2/1 The EPL giants are the clear favourites to lift the trophy for the second time in three seasons despite opening their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Real Madrid - 7/2 They're the reigning champions and have won the competition more than anyone else (15 times!). Can Jude Bellingham and co. win back to back Champions League titles? | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Arsenal - 7/1 Mikel Arteta's side will hope to win their first Champions League trophy and are tipped to go close this year. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales