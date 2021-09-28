Who will lift this season's Champions League? Photo credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The UEFA Champions League group stages are now well underway as Europe’s elite competition begins with a host of mouthwatering group stage clashes.

After a campaign of fixtures taking place being closed doors, the tournament restarted for the 2021/22 season on September 14 with games taking place across Europe, as the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain begin their quest for Champions League glory.

While Scottish sides Rangers and Celtic failed to reach Europe’s premier contest due to being knocked out in the qualification stages, it still promises to still be full of excitement with the world’s best players get set to go head to head.

And while some grounds across Europe are still subject to restrictions, you don’t have to miss out on the excitement of this seasons Champions League, after BT Sport and ESPN confirmed their extensive television coverage of the competition.

Want to know who’s playing when and how to watch? Below is a full list of this year’s TV schedule for the Champions League:

Tuesday 28 September

The Gazprom Arena will host this season's final. Photo credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Ajax vs Beşiktas (5.45pm) – ESPN HD

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan (5.45pm) – BT Sport 1 HD

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 3

Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City (8pm) – BT Sport 2 HD

RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 4

Real Madrid vs Sheriff (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

Porto vs Liverpool (8pm) – BT Sport 3 HD

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid (8pm) – ESPN HD

Wednesday 29 September

Atlanta vs Young Boys (5.45pm) – BT Sport 1 HD

Zenit vs Malmo (5.45pm) – ESPN HD

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kiev (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

Benfica vs Barcelona (8pm) – ESPN HD

Manchester United vs Villarreal (8pm) – BT Sport 3 HD Ultimate

Salzburg vs Lille (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 4

Wolfsburg vs Sevilla (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 3

Juvntus vs Chelsea (8pm) – BT Sport 2 HD

Tuesday 19 October

Beşiktas vs Sporting CP (5:45pm) – TBC

Club Brugge vs Manchester City (5:45pm) – TBC

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund (8pm) – TBC

Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig (8pm) – TBC

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid (8pm) – TBC

Inter Milan vs Sheriff (8pm) – TBC

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool (8pm) – TBC

Porto vs AC Milan (8pm) – TBC

Wednesday 20 October

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev (5.45pm) – TBC

Salzburg vs Wolfsburg (5:45pm) – TBC

Benfica vs Bayern Munich (8pm) – TBC

Young Boys vs Villarreal (8pm) – TBC

Manchester United vs Atlanta (8pm) – TBC

Lille vs Sevilla (8pm) – TBC)

Chelsea vs Malmo (8pm) – TBC

Zenit vs Juventus (8pm) – TBC

Tuesday 2 November

Wolfsburg vs Salzburg (5.45pm) – TBC

Malmo vs Chelsea (5.45pm) – TBC

Bayern Munich vs Benfica (8pm) – TBC

Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona (8pm) – TBC

Villarreal vs Young Boys (8pm) – TBC

Sevilla vs Lille (8pm) – TBC

Juventus vs Zenit (8pm) – TBC

Atlanta vs Manchester United (8pm) – TBC

Wednesday 3 November

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk (5.45pm) – TBC

AC Milan vs Porto (5.45pm) – TBC

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax (8pm) – TBC

Sporting CP vs Beşiktas (8pm) – TBC

Manchester City vs Club Brugge (8pm) – TBC

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint Germain (8pm) – TBC

Sheriff vs Inter Milan (8pm) – TBC

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid (8pm) – TBC

Tuesday 23 November

Dynamo Kiev vs Bayern Munich (5.45pm) – TBC

Villarreal vs Manchester United (5.45pm) – TBC

Barcelona vs Benfica (8pm) – TBC

Young Boys vs Atlanta (8pm) – TBC

Sevilla vs Wolfsburg (8pm) – TBC

Lille vs Salzburg (8pm) – TBC

Chelsea vs Juventus (8pm) – TBC

Malmo vs Zenit (8pm) – TBC

Wednesday 24 November

Besiktas vs Ajax (5.45pm) – TBC

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk (5.45pm) – TBC

Sporting CP s Borussia Dortmund (8pm) – TBC

Manchester City vs Paris Saint Germain (8pm) – TBC

Club Brugge vs RB Leipzig (8pm) – TBC

Sheriff vs Real Madrid (8pm) – TBC

Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan (8pm) – TBC

Liverpool vs Porto (8pm) – TBC

Tuesday 7 December

Paris Saint Germain vs Club Brugge (5.45pm) – TBC

RB Leipzig vs Man. City (5.45pm) – TBC

Porto vs Atletico Madrid (8pm) – TBC

AC Milan vs Liverpool (8pm) – TBC

Borussia Dortmund vs Beşiktaş (8pm) – TBC

Ajax vs Sporting CP (8pm) – TBC

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan (8pm) – TBC

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff (8pm) – TBC

Wednesday 8 December

Juventus vs Malmo (5.45pm) – TBC

Zenit vs Chelsea (5.45pm) – TBC

Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev (8pm) – TBC

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona (8pm) – TBC

Manchester United vs Young Boys (8pm) – TBC

Atlanta vs Villarreal (8pm) – TBC

Salzburg vs Sevilla (8pm) – TBC

Wolfsburg vs Lille (8pm) – TBC

