Two fresh signings to miss out, season-ending injury - late Aberdeen v Motherwell team news probable starting XIs

Leighton Clarkson could be pushed into the Aberdeen starting XI

Hayden Coulson took a knock against St Mirren last week and will miss the visit of Motherwell on Saturday but should return to training next week.

Jack MacKenzie trained on Thursday after recovering from a thigh injury and will be considered along with Shayden Morris, who is in the squad after signing last week, while Connor Barron remains out with a knee injury.

Leighton Clarkson could start in midfield after scoring off the bench last weekend.

New Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has Callum Slattery available for the first time following the midfielder’s two-match suspension.

Centre-back Ricki Lamie will complete his two-game ban.

Jake Carroll has been ruled out with a knee injury which could have ended his season, while fellow left-back Nathan McGinley remains a long-term absentee.

Probable Aberdeen team: Roos; Richardson, Stewart, McCrorie, Scales; Ramadani, Clarkson; Kennedy, Besuijen, Hayes; Miovski.