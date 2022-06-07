Two former Hibs players combine to put Australia one game away from World Cup

Jackson Irvine of Australia celebrates opening the scoring against the UAE.

The Socceroos prevailed 2-1 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, with goals from ex-Hibs and Ross County midfielder Jackson Irvine and Frankfurt midfielder Ajdin Hrustic securing a winner-takes-all clash with Peru next week.

Australia’s opening goal came courtesy of some excellent work from two ex-Hibs players. Winger Martin Boyle, who now plays for Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Arabian top flight, found Irvine with a precise cut-back and the current St Pauli player made no mistake from close range.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their lead only lasted four minutes, however, with Caio Caneda scoring from close range after a cross had deflected into his path.

The match looked to be going to extra-time until Hrustic found the net with a deflected left-footed volley with six minutes remaining.

Australia will now take on Peru on Monday night, again in Al Rayyan, for the right to return to Qatar in November and take their place in Group D of the World Cup alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia.