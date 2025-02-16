'Two big hands' - what pundits said about Hearts' penalty shout prior to Rangers' second goal

Hearts' James Wilson goes down in the box after a challenge by Rangers' Clinton Nsiala but no penalty is awarded. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Should Hearts have had a penalty against Rangers?

Rangers got back to winning ways following their Scottish Cup humiliation against Queen's Park with a 3-1 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle Park.

Two own goals from the unfortunate Jamie McCart either side of a strike from Vaclav Cerny gave Rangers manager Philippe Clement a much-needed boost after his side were pegged back at 1-1 by a Michael Steinwender header.

The defeat was harsh on Hearts, who had 21 shots on goal, their highest in any game so far this season, with Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland performing heroics to keep the hosts at bay.

There was also a controversial incident prior to Rangers' second goal scored by Cerny when Hearts striker Jamie Wilson was felled in the box by defender Clinton Nsiala. The 17-year-old was shoved in the back by the Frenchman as they challenged for a ball but referee John Beaton was unnmoved and VAR chose not intervene.

Both managers admitted they had not seen the incident back when interviewed after the match, however, with the benefit of replays, the penalty shout was reviewed by the pundits in the Sky Sports studio.

In-game co-commentator Neil McCann, the former Hearts and Rangers winger, felt there could have been a case to answer: "In hindsight, there's two big hands on his back there,” he said. “I thought it was shoulder to shoulder. But there is two big hands on his back. And what 40 or 50 seconds later, the ball ends up in the back of the Hearts net, so they might have had a call there. VAR didn't get involved so they must've thought that John Beaton's onfield decision merited just being that and not being overuled."

However, Chris Sutton, the former Celtic striker, speaking after the match, felt that the push did not merit a spot-kick. Sutton said: "There has to be sufficient contact for Wilson to hit the deck and I think he tries to buy that one. That's not a penalty if that's what you're asking me."