TWMA supports Peterhead FC children’s Summer coaching programme

The youngsters had a fantastic three days of coaching at Balmoor.

More than 90 children aged 5-12 signed up for the coaching programme which ran from July 11 to 13.

The sessions provided a fun and safe environment for children to learn new skills and build their confidence.

Commenting on the coaching sessions, Nat Porter, Peterhead FC Community Liaison Officer, said: “I am delighted that TWMA supported Peterhead FC with our kid’s summer coaching camp.

"The camp is always very popular, so the club greatly appreciate the sponsorship and are delighted that we had a very successful three days.

“A big thank you to all the coaches and youngsters who helped out and made it so much fun”

Several qualified coaches ran the football sessions over the three days alongside Peterhead FC players Danny Strachan and David Wilson.

They were supported from volunteers from the local Peterhead Boys Club under 16s team.

Commenting on TWMA’s commitment to supporting its local community, Jamie Wilson, TWMA UK Sites Manager said: “We were very proud to once again sponsor Peterhead FC with the summer coaching programme, which offers a fantastic opportunity for local children to have fun whilst learning new skills.

"It was great to see so many young boys and girls involved`

“With our global technology centre based in Peterhead, I’m pleased that we’re able to support the local children in the area and it was evident that they all had a great three days.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead were on the end of a 6-0 drubbing by Raith Rovers on Wednesday night in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Blue Toon found themselves behind at the break, but Raith piled on the pressure in the second half with goals from Dylan Easton, Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Aidan Connolly, making it a miserable night for the 17 dedicated Peterhead fans who had made their way to Kirkcaldy for the midweek encounter.