Transfer deadline day: What to expect from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and rest of Scottish Premiership

Celtic are expected to complete the loan signing of Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah from Norwich City on transfer deadline day. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Celtic are closing in on the loan signing of Norwich striker Adam Idah as they bid to bolster their squad for the cinch Premiership title run-in ahead of the transfer window closing on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international reportedly arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday to seal his move to the Hoops until the end of the season. Idah has scored 17 goals since graduating from the Canaries academy, with seven of them coming this season. The forward has won 22 senior international caps and is set to add to Brendan Rodgers’ options in the attacking department of his squad. The Celtic boss could also look to add a left-back to provide competition and cover for Greg Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In terms of potential departures, midfielder David Turnbull, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is reportedly the subject of interest from Cardiff. Italian side Lecce are keen to land Gustaf Lagerbielke but injury concerns around fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers appear to have prompted the Hoops to throw out the Serie A side’s bid for the Swedish defender.

Across the city, Rangers also look set to add a new attacker to their squad, with 20-year-old Colombian winger Oscar Cortes linked with a loan move from Lens. However, the Ibrox club look to have been thwarted in their bid to land another South American before the deadline, with a deal to land Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense likely to be put on hold until the summer. The Gers hoped to recruit the 20-year-old this month, but he is currently on loan with APOEL Nicosia and the Cypriot club are reportedly intent on keeping him until the end of the campaign.

Rangers have persistently been linked with Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland but the Jambos have not had any firm approaches for their top scorer this month. Supporters of the Edinburgh club will hope it stays that way in the closing day of the window.

Hearts have already bolstered their squad with the loan additions of Dexter Lembikisa and Scott Fraser, while it looks unlikely that they will secure Yan Dhanda this month after the Ross County playmaker agreed a pre-contract to move to Tynecastle in the summer.

Staggies boss Derek Adams said on Tuesday he expected the 25-year-old to remain in Dingwall for the rest of the season, while he hopes to add at least one and possibly two new players.

Motherwell bolstered their attack by signing 22-year-old Welsh forward Jack Vale on loan from Blackburn on Wednesday, while relegation rivals St Johnstone are hoping to land 25-year-old striker Adama Sidibeh from English non-league side Warrington Rylands.

It remains to be seen how the sacking of manager Barry Robson on Wednesday impacts Aberdeen’s deadline-day plans, although they may feel compelled to add a centre-back after Slobodan Rubezic suffered a knee injury.

Livingston boss David Martindale hopes to sign a new centre-back as well as Inverness midfielder David Carson, while Hibs are another club in the market for a centre-back with Bournemouth’s Owen Bevan the number one target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad