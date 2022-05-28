Tranent upset the odds to win Lowland League promotion with win over Darvel

It followed a round robin three-way play-off for the one place in the fifth tier.

Only Vale of Leithen were relegated from the Lowland League which meant Tranent, as champions of the East of Scotland Football League, went up against West of Scotland victors Darvel and St Cuthbert Wanderers, the South of Scotland winners.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tranent defeated St Cuthbert 7-0 last weekend before Darvel overcame the South of Scotland champs 3-1 to set up the finale at Recreation Park in Ayrshire.

Darvel went into the game as favourites having won a competitive West of Scotland ahead of Auchinleck Talbot, Pollok and Clydebank. However, the East Lothian side themselves overcame Penicuik and Linlithgow Rose in a really tight end to the season in the east.

Managed by former Hearts forward Calum Elliott, the Belters, who have former SPFL players such as Kelby Mason, Rory Currie and Kris Renton amongst their squad, scored in either half through Wayne McIntosh and Jamie Docherty.

Tranent are now just one promotion away from competing in the SPFL and will face the likes of Berwick Rangers, Cowdenbeath and East Stirlingshire.

The prospect of Celtic, Hearts and Rangers Colts teams pitching up in East Lothian next campaign is up in the air.

Tranent won promotion to the Lowland League at Darvel's Recreation Park. Picture: SNS