Tony Watt: The Motherwell star entering the prime of his career, out of contract, Scotland call-up on the horizon

Tony Watt went top of the cinch Premiership scoring charts on Tuesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Watching him charge about in the rain at Fir Park on Tuesday night as his sensational strike sunk Dundee United was thrilling. It was such an enjoyable performance.

It became less about Motherwell v United and more Tony Watt embarking on and mastering an assault course. Egging him on, cheering with every hurdle conquered.

His touch, control and awareness on a sodden pitch was immaculate. His strength and use of the body underrated. That free-kick-buying quality which riles up opposition fans admirable. And there was the hard work. The pressing, the cajoling, the chasing and the hunting.

Tony Watt will be in the running for player of the year if he continues this form. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

In the 26th minute he irked Charlie Mulgrew after forcing him to run back towards his own goal.

‘Constant source of joy’

Then in stoppage time he was still charging around the pitch, putting in a slide tackle and just getting in the road. This Motherwell team can’t carry passengers. Their identity starts with hard work and making it difficult for the opposition. Tony Watt is the driver. He is the stardust of a hard-working and functional outfit.

No team has been more emblematic of this unpredictable nature of the cinch Premiership season, but Motherwell’s 1-0 win over United was up there with one of the team’s best performances, not long off the back of another in the 2-0 win over Hearts.

Watt has been a constant. A constant source of joy. A constant source of excitement. A constant source of goals.

The winner on Tuesday – a beautiful and technically-excellent guide into the top corner – was his eighth in the league, taking him to the top of the goalscoring chart. It was his ninth in all competitions.

He is just two goals away from his best scoring season ever.

That speaks to the somewhat nomadic nature of career. Ask anyone who came up against him as a youngster and they will speak about this talent on another level.

There has likely been doubts as to whether that potential would be turned into substance on a consistent basis at first-team level.

Impressive goal return

Since joining Motherwell that has come to fruition and goals are coming on a more regular basis.

It is the range of them which are so encouraging. As well as two penalties, there have been screamers, a volley, three headers. Poaching ability, running on to through balls.

Impressively, his eight goals have come from just 32 shots. He averages just over two shots per 90 minutes in the league. Twenty-two players shoot more regularly. In addition, he averages just 2.54 touches in the box per 90 (26th) in the league. He is an all-round attacker. Someone who can play wide or as a support striker.

A selfless talent who hasn't required to find a selfish streak to score.

Watt is out of contract in the summer. He appears settled at Fir Park but is in the shape of his career, entering his prime and it is only a matter of time before Steve Clarke and the Scotland national team come calling.

You just can't keep class like Tony Watt down.