Tony Watt edging closer to Dundee United exit as Celtic match assessed - 'probably surviving'

Tony Watt is edging closer to a departure from Dundee United after the forward was left out of the squad for Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Belgian club Oostende and it appears more likely than not that the Scotland internationalist, who joined a year ago from Motherwell, will leave Tannadice before the end of the transfer window. “There has been a wee bit of movement with Tony over the last 24 hours,” confirmed his manager Liam Fox. “I just didn't think it was fair on the group, on the football club, or for Tony to be in the squad. We will see what happens in the next couple of days.

Asked if he was able to add to his squad before Tuesday’s deadline, Fox added: “First we need Tony Watt to go first, if that’s the case. It will be an option for us. I don’t want to leave us short in any position. But until someone moves it’s difficult to say.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox watched his team be thoroughly outplayed in the 2-0 defeat by the Premiership champions. “It was a tough 90 minutes against a very good side,” he said. “I was pleased to get in 0-0 at half time but I felt we were probably surviving for long periods. We conceded two quick goals and that made the rest of the afternoon difficult for us. From our point of view there is no feeling sorry for ourselves because we have big games coming up.”