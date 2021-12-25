Tony Watt: Dundee United to open 'six-figure' talks with Motherwell over January transfer after pre-contract deal

Tony Watt is the top scorer in the cinch Premiership with nine goals.

Watt’s deal with the Fir Park outfit expires in the summer and despite several attempts to convince the former Celtic player to remain in North Lanarkshire, he has reportedly chosen Dundee United as his next destination and has agreed a three-year-contract.

The 27-year-old is currently the top goalscorer in the cinch Premiership with nine strikes. He has helped Motherwell to challenge for the European places in the league, with the Steelmen fourth in the table ahead of their Boxing Day match at home to Livingston.

Watt, who burst on to the scene into 2011 when signing for Celtic from Airdrie and scoring against Barcelona the following year, has had a fairly nomadic career. He has played for Hearts and St Johnstone in Scotland, Charlton Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City down south as well as spells in Belgium with Lierse, OH Leuven and Standard Liege and a stint in Bulgaria with CSKA Sofia.

However, he has found some of his best form since joining Motherwell in February 2020 and his exploits this season have made him attractive to other clubs in the league. United manager Tam Courts has swooped to land him, using some of the windfall from selling Lawrence Shankland to Beershot last summer to enhance his terms.

United will now hope to land Watt in the January transfer window rather than wait until the summer, with Motherwell expected to demand a six-figure fee for his early release.