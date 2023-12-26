Tony Docherty rues slow Dundee start, 'fortunate' Celtic moment, and striker mishap in Dens defeat

Tony Docherty pinpoints ten-minute period after half time after opening half when hosts acquitted themselves well before falling to 3-0 defeat

Dundee manager Tony Docherty on the touchline during the defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Dundee manager Tony Docherty believes Dundee were punished for failing to maintain their sterling work in the first half against Celtic during the critical period just after half-time.

The visitors were forced to pass the ball around between themselves before the second half got underway as Dundee kept their opponents waiting before emerging after the break. But it was the hosts who were caught cold seven minutes later as Luis Palma’s angled ball inside the Dundee defence was poked in by Paulo Bernardo for the opener in the eventual 3-0 defeat, with substitute Mikey Johnston grabbing a late double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was pleased at half time," said Docherty. "We limited Celtic to few chances and our defensive structure was good. I was asking the players to improve their ball retention in the second half. The first 10 minutes of the second half are really important when you play against the Old Firm and I warned the players of that.

“It was important we kept that defensive structure but there were a couple of wee chances just before the goal. They got their goal, I thought it was fortunate. But once they got the goal, you see the quality Celtic have."