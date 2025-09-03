Tony Docherty returns to management as ex-Dundee boss takes charge of SPFL club

Scottish club excited for new chapter under 54-year-old

Ross County have tasked former Dundee boss Tony Docherty with leading them back to the William Hill Premiership.

The 54-year-old has been appointed successor to Don Cowie, who was relieved of his duties on August 24 after a poor start to the campaign following last season’s relegation.

County chief executive Steven Ferguson is delighted to have landed Docherty, who led Dundee to a rare top-six finish in the first of his two seasons in charge before being sacked in May.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony Docherty to Ross County,” he told the Staggies website. “He brings with him not only a wealth of experience and proven leadership but also a clear alignment with our club values and long-term vision.

“His commitment to embedding himself within our club and community gives us great confidence as we work together to secure our place back in the Scottish Premiership.

“We were hugely encouraged by the quality of applications we received during the process and we would like to thank all those who expressed interest in leading our club.

“Today, however, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter under Tony Docherty.”