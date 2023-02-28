Tony Asghar leaves Dundee United amid reports of potential takeover bid for managerless club

Tony Asghar has stepped down from his position as sporting director at Dundee United.

Tony Asghar has left his role as sporting director of Dundee United.

The 56-year-old departs Tannadice in the wake of manager Liam Fox being sacked on Sunday following the club’s 4-0 defeat by Ross County at the weekend that leaves them rooted to the foot of the cinch Premiership. Asghar had come under fierce criticism from many sections of the United support and despite public backing from owner Mark Ogren last week, his four-year association with the Tanagerines is over.

A brief statement from Dundee United read: “Dundee United can announce Tony Asghar has stepped down from his role as sporting director. Following more than four years at the club, Tony has decided to leave his post to allow the new first team manager to be appointed within a revamped structure within the football department. The board and chief executive Luigi Capuano will now lead the process of hiring a new manager and hope to provide an update this week. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Craig Levein is the warm favourite to return to Tannadice and become the next manager of Dundee United. The 58-year-old former Hearts and Scotland boss has been sounded out by the club. Neil Lennon and Tam Courts have also been linked with the role.