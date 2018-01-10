Tommy Lawrence, former Liverpool and Scotland goalkeeper, dies at 77

Former Liverpool and Scotland goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence has died at the age of 77, the club have announced.

The Scot made 390 appearances for the Reds between 1962 and 1971, helping Bill Shankly’s side win two league titles and an FA Cup.

Lawrence, affectionately nicknamed ‘The Flying Pig’ due to his ability to make spectacular saves despite his stocky build, subsequently played for Tranmere, and he was capped three times by Scotland.

Having signed professional forms with Liverpool in October 1957, a few months after his 17th birthday, Lawrence made his debut five years later in a 1-0 loss at West Brom.

He rarely sat out a game in his years with the Anfield outfit that followed, missing only four league matches in the six seasons between 1963 and 1969, including three ever-present campaigns.

Lawrence played every game when Liverpool won the league in 1965-66, reclaiming the trophy he had also helped them secure two years earlier.

And in the season between those successes he was part of the club’s first ever FA Cup triumph.

In early 1970, Ray Clemence came into the team and the following year Lawrence left Liverpool to join Tranmere, for whom he would make 80 league appearances.

He then played for non-league Chorley, before taking up the role of a factory quality controller in Warrington until his retirement.

Liverpool said in a statement on their official website on Wednesday: “Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence, aged 77.

Lawrence, back row third from left, with the Liverpool team that contested the 1965 FA Cup final. Picture: Central Press/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

“The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Tommy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Tranmere said on their official Twitter feed: “We send our sincere condolences to Tommy’s family and friends #RIPTommy.”

In his later years, Lawrence was the subject of a viral video after he was stopped in the street by BBC journalist Stuart Flinders.

Flinders asked Lawrence: “I’m just wondering whether you remember the derby match in 1967 at Goodison, FA Cup fifth round, and it was shown on a big screen at Anfield at the same time? Do you remember it?”

To which Lawrence replied: “I do, I played in it. I was the goalkeeper for Liverpool.”

• READ MORE - Ian St John: Ref cheated Shankly out of winning European Cup