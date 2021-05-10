Title-winning manager Ray McKinnon leaves Queen's Park two weeks after lifting trophy

Queen's Park manager Ray McKinnon celebrates winning the Scottish League Two Title at the Falkirk Stadium, on April 29, 2021. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The former Raith Rovers, Dundee United and Falkirk boss masterminded the club’s promotion in their first season as a fully professional club, but leaves after 15-months in charge at Hampden.

McKinnon’s departure was “agreed jointly” according to the club statement and chief executive Leeann Dempster, who joined the ambitious club after leaving Hibs in December, said: “We are grateful to Ray for the work he has done, for leading the side to the League 2 title and setting the Club off on its journey in such a positive way. We wish him well.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKinnon was assisted by former Dundee United coach and Raith Rovers defender Laurie Ellis, while Darren Taylor, his assistant during managerial spells at Falkirk and Morton was the club’s head of recruitment.

Ray McKinnon. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Last month Queen’s Park signed off from the 2020-21 campaign by lifting the league trophy after losing just two games all season. They were presented with the trophy at The Falkirk Stadium where the club have been ground-sharing since leaving the National Stadium Hampden Park and work continues on their future home at Lesser Hampden.

Co-incidentally Falkirk was McKinnon’s previous club, but he was sacked by the Bairns in November 2019 after joining in a controversial move from Morton that led to a fine for the club from the SPFL for poaching the Greenock side’s manager.

The Bairns were relegated but as well as landing the League Two title with Queen’s Park, McKinnon has also previously steered Dundee United and Raith Rovers into the Championship play-offs.