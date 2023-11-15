Newcastle United player Tino Livramento is eligible to play for England, Scotland or Portugal. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England Under-21s defender Tino Livramento insists there is no rush to make a decision on his international future.

The Newcastle star, who can also play for Portugal, is on Scotland’s radar having returned from a serious knee injury. Scotland assistant John Carver, a former Magpies manager, confirmed this week that Livramento is on their list as he qualifies through his mother.

But the 21-year-old, who is with the Young Lions for their Euro 2025 qualifiers with Serbia and Northern Ireland, is happy where he is.

He said: “There’s no rush to make any decision. I’m really happy with where I am now. I’m really happy with the group I’m involved in, with the coach and everything.

“I’m just enjoying getting back to playing consistently and training consistently. I’m still young, still got a while to choose and I’m very happy with where I am now.

“I haven’t seen anything and I’m sure if it was something that was at the point of being very serious my agent would let me know. For me now, I’m very young and enjoying where I am.

“I have a lot of friends in the Under-21s and really do enjoy coming away with the team. We’ve a great manager who stayed in contact with me when I was injured to make sure that I was in a good place.

“I have a lot of respect and love for the England set-up because I’ve been through every age group here.”

Lee Carsley’s side face Serbia, who they beat 9-1 in October, in Backa Topola on Saturday before hosting Northern Ireland at Goodison Park on Tuesday.

They are second in Group F after last month’s 3-2 defeat to leaders Ukraine.

Livramento returned to the squad in October, for the first time in 18 months, after being sidelined with a serious knee injury while at Southampton in April 2022.

He has made a full recovery, shown by his £31million move to Newcastle in the summer, and the full-back believes he has put that part of his life behind him.

He said: “I feel like I’ve done like amazingly to move on from that part of my career.