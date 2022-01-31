Tim Akinola: Dundee United's new loan signing from Arsenal profiled

Dundee United loan signing Tim Akinola in action during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal U23 and West Ham United U23 on January 14. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The 20-year-old, who can be deployed at centre-back as well as defensive midfield, joins on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Akinola, who started his career with Lincoln City, was considered a surprise signing for Arsenal after being released by Huddersfield Town in 2020.

He has made 12 Premier League 2 appearances for the Gunners this season and performances for the U23s have been rewarded by Mikel Arteta with multiple opportunities to train with the first team at London Colney.

The left-footed youngster was born in Lokoja, Nigeria, and is eligible to represent both Nigeria and England at international level.

Akino is lined up to make his United debut in Tuesday’s Dundee derby at Dens Park.

He is expected to fill the void left by Jeando Fuchs, who United sold to Peterborough United last week.

The midfielder is active on Instagram as @tim_akinola and he has around 28,100 followers.