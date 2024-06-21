A selection of the best Scottish football stories this evening:

Tierney’s social media post

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has revealed “heartbroken doesn’t cut it” after being ruled out of Euro 2024 due to a hamstring injury. Tierney, carried off on a stretcher in Wednesday’s 1-1 Group A draw with Switzerland in Cologne, has returned home to be assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff. The 27-year-old left-back said on Instagram: “Heartbroken doesn’t cut it. Love this team and these boys. This too shall pass.” Scotland assistant manager John Carver, who revealed Ryan Jack is “under the weather” before Sunday’s final group match against Hungary in Stuttgart, said Tierney could return to support the squad if they reach the knockout phase.

New Hearts signing

Daniel Oyegoke declared his excitement after Hearts paid Brentford an undisclosed fee to secure the former England Under-20 right-back's services on a three-year contract. The 21-year-old becomes the Jambos' fourth summer signing to be unveiled this week after the arrivals of James Penrice, Ryan Fulton and Blair Spittal . "Honestly, it's been a long time coming," Oyegoke told Hearts' website as his move was confirmed. "To finally get this done is a great feeling and I can't wait to get started. The manager told me how he sees me fitting in tactically, how he wants the team to play, and how he wants to build on the success of last season. I'm athletic, confident and composed. I like to defend one-v-one and can go forward as well."

Daniel Oyegoke spent last season with Bradford City. | Getty Images

McCoist advice

Ally McCoist says Rangers manager Philippe Clement must hold talks quickly with experienced duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson to see if they are up for the challenge next season. Speculation is rife about the futures of the Ibrox defender and former Gers striker McCoist said: "He [Clement] needs to get a look at them in training and have a chat with them, see where they are physically, and mentally as well. See what they want to do. It's important you find out how they are as much as anything. But they'll be very hard to replace, they've got a lot of experience."

Dundee land duo