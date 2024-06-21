Tierney return scenario, Rangers duo 'chat' urge, Hearts raid EPL - Scottish football news
Tierney’s social media post
Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has revealed “heartbroken doesn’t cut it” after being ruled out of Euro 2024 due to a hamstring injury. Tierney, carried off on a stretcher in Wednesday’s 1-1 Group A draw with Switzerland in Cologne, has returned home to be assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff. The 27-year-old left-back said on Instagram: “Heartbroken doesn’t cut it. Love this team and these boys. This too shall pass.” Scotland assistant manager John Carver, who revealed Ryan Jack is “under the weather” before Sunday’s final group match against Hungary in Stuttgart, said Tierney could return to support the squad if they reach the knockout phase.
New Hearts signing
Daniel Oyegoke declared his excitement after Hearts paid Brentford an undisclosed fee to secure the former England Under-20 right-back's services on a three-year contract. The 21-year-old becomes the Jambos' fourth summer signing to be unveiled this week after the arrivals of James Penrice, Ryan Fulton and Blair Spittal . "Honestly, it's been a long time coming," Oyegoke told Hearts' website as his move was confirmed. "To finally get this done is a great feeling and I can't wait to get started. The manager told me how he sees me fitting in tactically, how he wants the team to play, and how he wants to build on the success of last season. I'm athletic, confident and composed. I like to defend one-v-one and can go forward as well."
McCoist advice
Ally McCoist says Rangers manager Philippe Clement must hold talks quickly with experienced duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson to see if they are up for the challenge next season. Speculation is rife about the futures of the Ibrox defender and former Gers striker McCoist said: "He [Clement] needs to get a look at them in training and have a chat with them, see where they are physically, and mentally as well. See what they want to do. It's important you find out how they are as much as anything. But they'll be very hard to replace, they've got a lot of experience."
Dundee land duo
Dundee have bolstered their squad for the upcoming season by recruiting defender Clark Robertson and bringing goalkeeper Jon McCracken back to the club on a permanent contract. Both players have signed two-year deals. Former Aberdeen player Robertson returns to Scotland for the first time in nine years after spells with Blackpool, Rotherham, Portsmouth and most recently Israeli side MS Ashdod. The move to Dens Park reunites the 30-year-old with Dundee manager Tony Docherty, who was assistant to Derek McInnes when he started his career at Pittodrie. Goalkeeper McCracken has been handed the number one jersey after returning to Dundee following the expiry of his contract at Norwich. The 24-year-old Scot had two separate spells on loan at Dens Park last season – either side of a stint at Accrington – and made 15 appearances in total for the Dark Blues as they finished sixth in the Premiership. McCracken started the closing 11 matches of the campaign after ousting veteran Trevor Carson and now appears set to start next term as Docherty’s first-choice keeper.
Comments
