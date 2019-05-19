Ticket prices for Hampden’s Euro 2020 fixtures have been revealed

Ticket prices have been announced by UEFA for the Euro 2020 matches to be staged at Hampden Park, with costs ranging from €50 to €185.

Hampden is set to host three Group D games, as well as a last 16 fixture, and UEFA have outlined their pricing policy for the fixtures, with the cheapest Category 3 tickets being made available for €50 (around £44 at present market rate). Category 2 tickets will be €125 (around £110) and the most expensive, Category 1, will cost €185 (around £160).

The first batch of 1.5 million tickets for the tournament will go on sale between 12th June and 12th July this year, via an application process. A further 1 million tickets will go on sale at a later date, once the participating teams at Euro 2020 are known.

Glasgow is one of 12 host cities for the tournament, also including Amsterdam, Bilbao and Rome. The semi-finals and final will take place at London’s Wembley stadium.

