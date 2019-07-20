Three-way battle for Stevie May as new contender enters the mix

Kilmarnock have been granted permission to speak with Aberdeen striker Stevie May, according to the Daily Record.

The Rugby Park club's need for additional attacking firepower was underlined by their embarrassing exit from the Europa League by Welsh part-time side Connah's Quay Nomads on Thursday.

They've now identified the former Scotland striker as a key target and hope to stave off competiton from two other SPFL sides.

Dundee have made an offer to sign the player and were in pole position before Kilmarnock's intervention.

The Championship side had stolen a march on the likes of Ross County and St Mirren, who were interested but could only offer a loan deal.

St Johnstone are also said to be monitoring the situation with chairman Steve Brown ready to step up the club's efforts to bring the former fans' favourite back to McDiarmid Park.