Napoli duo versus Scot with most Serie A appearances

There could be three Scots on the pitch in an intriguing Serie A showdown this weekend as two national team stars go up against their uncapped countryman.

Napoli duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour return to their club after their latest exploits with Scotland which saw them both start and finish the 2-1 defeat in Croatia and the 0-0 draw with Portugal at Hampden in the Nations League.

The pair are key figures in Steve Clarke's midfield but are set to come up against a fellow Scot who has been continually overlooked for a call-up despite playing more games in the Italian top flight than any other player from this country.

Liam Henderson became the first Scotsman to reach 75 appearances in Serie A when he came off the bench for Empoli during their 2-1 defeat to Lazio prior to the international break. It was the first match the former Celtic and Hibs midfielder has not started this season, which also coincided with his side's first defeat of the campaign.

Scotland midfielders Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay return to the Napoli squad for this weekend's trip to Empoli. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Empoli remained undefeated through their opening six league fixtures with Henderson patrolling the midfield in impressive draws against Juventus, Bologna and Fiorentina as well as a notable 2-1 away victory over Roma. The 28-year-old was also handed the captain's armband for a 2-1 win at Torino in the Coppa Italia in the absence of Alberto Grassi and Ardian Ismajli.

Henderson is currently in his second spell at Empoli having originally moved to Italy to sign for Bari in 2018 - starting a trend which saw fellow Scots Aaron Hickey, Lewis Ferguson and Josh Doig make the move to Serie A, while trio Gilmour, McTominay and Che Adams joined Napoli and Torino respectively in the most recent summer window.

Henderson has also featured for Hellas Verona and Lecce during his time in Italy and spent last season on loan with Palermo in Serie B after falling out of favour at Empoli. However, the former Scotland Under-21 international returned to his parent club in the summer and has became a key figure under new boss Roberto D'Aversa.

He is looking forward to coming up against McTominay and Gilmour when table-toppers Napoli visit the Stadio Carlo Castellani for an 11.30am (UK time) kick-off on Sunday - a game which will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 and OneFootball.

Liam Henderson in action for Empoli during the 1-1 draw at Bologna in Serie A on August 31. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Speaking to La Nazione via tuttomercatoweb.com about facing his fellow Scots, Henderson said: "At the moment, very good, you can see it. In addition to the two from Napoli, there is also Ferguson at Bologna and Doig at Sassuolo.

“For me there is no easy match in Serie A, especially when you play against teams that have great quality like Napoli. We know it is a difficult match, we will go on the pitch as always to give our best. During the match we will have to stay united and play together as a team, as we have always done so far.

"Of course, we have to keep our feet on the ground and continue like this. The coach, together with his staff, has been very good at putting this thought into our heads. Even if Lobotka won’t be there, Gilmour will probably be there, another Scot who for me is very strong."

Henderson - part of the glorified Hibs side who lifted the 2016 Scottish Cup and a title winner with both Celtic and Rosenborg - has credited D'Aversa for giving him a new lease of life at Empoli.