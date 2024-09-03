Scotland need a new blueprint after Euros failure

Given the prospect of a TV blackout for Scotland's opening Nations League A match against Poland, it would be easy to crack a cruel joke about such a scenario doing the Tartan Army a favour after a disappointing Euro 2024 which was, for the most part, painful viewing.

However, the truth of the matter is that the prospect of a Scotland home fixture not being shown live anywhere - let alone free-to-air - is no laughing matter and even the most frustrated of supporters after the dismal showing in Germany would still be tuning in come 7.45pm on Thursday in the hope that Steve Clarke's side can get back to winning ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restricting live coverage of the match to the 50,000 inside Hampden would be a huge red face for the Scottish FA and reflect badly on the broadcasters who, let's face it, would not allow such a scenario to develop around the English national team. It is over to Viaplay - who secured the rights to Scotland matches until 2028 only to withdraw from the UK market last year - the BBC, ITV, Premier Sports or anyone to ensure that a last-minute deal is brokered and an appropriate solution found.

Whatever the outcome, Clarke has to find a way to make Scotland enjoyable to watch again after a dismal 12-match sequence that has yielded just one victory. Even that became a chore to sit through as Scotland toiled to break down a limited Gibraltar side before eventually securing a 2-0 win.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke surveys a training session at The City Stadium, on September 02, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The momentous victories over Spain and Norway which set Scotland on a path to the Euros are now distant memories. What is fresh in the minds of fans is the manner in which Clarke's side underperformed to exit the finals with the worst record of all 24 nations taking part, finishing with the joint lowest points total (1), most goals conceded (7) and worst goal difference (-5).

Perhaps we should have seen it coming with the warm-up matches providing little inspiration in the shape of a 4-0 defeat in the Netherlands, a first defeat to Northern Ireland at Hampden in 50 years, and the loss of two late goals in a 2-2 draw with Finland.

Clarke certainly should have seen it coming. Things had not been going in the right direction for long enough to know that a change in approach ought to have been considered - certainly by the Hungary match. While it may be too late for the Euros, Clarke can and must now come up with a new blueprint to lift Scotland out of their current malaise.

A five-at-the-back system initially devised to get Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney into the same starting XI has run its course, certainly with the crop of players currently available. The injury absence of Tierney, plus first and second choice wing-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, and the attacking impetus they provide, enforces a tactical rethink.

Scotland need to go four at the back against Poland with Robertson, who excels in the position for Liverpool, at left-back and Anthony Ralston, who will be infinitely more comfortable as an orthodox right-back than he was at the Euros as a wingback where he appeared a square peg in a round hole, on the opposite side.

At left centre-back Scotland are now able to call upon a La Liga regular in Scott McKenna, who was part of a Las Palmas defence that held Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe to a 1-1 draw only last week. He can be paired with an in-form John Souttar, now free of the injuries that have plagued his Rangers career and showing his class. Grant Hanley has spent most of the season on the Norwich bench so should now be behind those two in the pecking order. Likewise, Ryan Porteous who cannot expect to be brought straight back in from the start after his reckless red card in Munich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a Scotland side that created so few openings at the Euros, the prospect of having one less body in defence, and an extra one in midfield or attack, can only be viewed as a positive thing, particularly against a Poland side Scotland should be looking to beat at home. A 4-2-3-1 system should, for example, provide more support to a lone striker thanthe isolated Che Adams received in Germany in a 5-4-1.

Could Ryan Gauld provide the creative touch Scotland have been missing? (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Midfield is one area where Scotland can boast strength, even accounting for the loss of Callum McGregor following the Celtic captain's decision to retire, prematurely at the age of 31, from international football. Billy Gilmour has to be the automatic first pick in central midfield and the most natural heir for McGregor, alongside his new Napoli team-mate Scott McTominay.

John McGinn could then play on the left of the three advanced midfield roles, dovetailing with Robertson, and had he not withdrawn from the squad, James Forrest could have been deployed on the right ahead of team-mate Ralston, with one of the Ryans - either Christie or Gauld - in the number 10. Gauld would be an intriguing choice given his long wait for recognition but Scotland need something different in attack, and the Vancouver Whitecaps playmaker could be the one to provide it. With Forrest injured, perhaps Christie could provide a threat coming in off the right, as he has in the past. Ben Doak, the 18-year-old for whom so much is hoped for, could inject some pace off the bench in the second half.

That then leaves the striking role. Adams would have been the preferred choice after completing a big summer move to Torino and scoring his first Serie A goal last week in a 2-1 win over Atalanta. But he too has withdrawn due to injury leaving Scotland with a choice between Birmingham City’s new £1.5m signing Lyndon Dykes, an out-of-form Lawrence Shankland or a young and upcoming Tommy Conway. In the case of Dykes, absence has made the heart grow fonder and he was certainly missed during the Euros. He has proven he can be a handful for defences at this level and a focal point for the team, so, for me, should get the nod.