Third Premier Sports Cup game called off as Covid-19 issue puts paid to Stranraer v Morton

A general view of Morton's Cappielow stadium

Gus McPherson’s side were due to get their 2021/22 season under way with the cup tie at Stair Park but this morning’s news means the fixture won’t be completed.

It is the third Premier Sports Cup group match scheduled for today that has been cancelled due to Covid-19 issues and awarded as a 3-0 victory to the unaffected team.

Forfar Athletic and St Mirren were awarded the points after outbreaks of the virus at Ross County and Dumbarton respectively prevented the matches from going ahead.

Issuing a statement confirming the state of play, Morton said: “The club can confirm that due to multiple players returning a positive Covid-19 test result, today’s Premier Sports Cup tie with Stranraer has been cancelled.

“As a result, Stranraer will be awarded a 3-0 victory.

“The club is taking all the necessary measures and precautions required to try and ensure the outbreak is contained. Unfortunately, under the circumstances and having to take the necessary precautions, the club have been left with no choice other than to forfeit the game.

“With these measures in place, it is our hope that the home tie against East Kilbride on Tuesday night will still go ahead as planned.

“We would like to apologise to supporters who will be understandably disappointed by this and would have been looking forward to tuning into Stranraer’s stream to see the squad return to competitive action.

“We thank you for all your ongoing support and hope you are all staying safe and well.”

A statement from Stranraer said: “Unfortunately, today's cup tie is now OFF. Morton have an outbreak of Covid-19 and cannot fulfil the fixture, which is recorded as a 3-0 win to Stranraer.

“Our best wishes to the players and staff affected.

“We'd like to wish Morton all the best for their season in the Championship after an unfortunate start to their Premier Sports Cup campaign.”

