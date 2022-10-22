'They need to be very careful' - Motherwell irked by VAR inaction at end of Aberdeen defeat

Defender Ricki Lamie shirt was pulled from Anthony Stewart before Motherwell then claimed the ball then brushed the defender’s hand. Stewart climbing on the back of Kevin van Veen seconds before the whistle added to his sense of grievance.

“They need to be very careful,” said Hammell with regard to the officials. “The games are paused two or three minutes when they’re making these decisions. We felt as if we had two very strong claims, the handball was clear, but the one where Rickie Lamie is tripped right at the end and then the whistle goes [is also clear].

“For that to happen without the check and then there is the full time whistle, we think it hasn’t been looked at properly, especially the way we see it. It’s a penalty and these are big moments in the game.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell felt his side were denied a VAR penalty check at the end of the defeat to Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

