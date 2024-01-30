'There's no panic from me': Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reacts to increasing pressure after Dundee draw

Barry Robson says he will not panic about his increasingly perilous position as Aberdeen manager after some fans called for him to be sacked after the Dons’ 1-1 draw with Dundee at Pittodrie.

A Bojan Miovski penalty in the first half was cancelled out by a Lee Ashcroft header on 55 minutes to keep Aberdeen in eighth place in the Premiership table, trailing Hearts in third spot – the position they finished in last season – by 18 points. The Dons’ hopes of matching last term’s achievements have been all but extinguished before January is out, with their form being patchy at best, and while Miovski’s first-half penalty provided some brief hope of an improvement, Aberdeen ultimately served up the kind of insipid performance that has some sections of the Dons support calling for the manager’s head.

"We were a bit leggy tonight,” said Robson. “We could have gone in 2-0 ahead at half time without playing very well. I’m frustrated for the players. They put a lot into the game. They are a really big side – bigger than us – and we have to deal with that. But I thought we had enough chances to win the game. I thought the fans were very good tonight. Listen, some of them can voice their frustrations, and that’s football, but I thought they were good with the players and they were trying to will us on there at the end."

Lee Ashcroft levelled with this goal in Dundee's 1-1 draw at Aberdeen.

Asked if Aberdeen are in a crisis after just six wins in 21 league games, Robson responded: “I think the most important thing is that we concentrate on the next game. We go out and try and win it. That’s where we are at. For me, the focus is trying to win the next game. We’ll be bouncing into training tomorrow morning trying to prep as well as we do for each game.”