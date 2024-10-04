The under-radar Scottish star putting McTominay and Co in Serie A shade

Henderson has started every game for unbeaten Empoli this season

The Scottish Serie A chatter may have focused on trio Che Adams, Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay in recent weeks, but there is another Scotsman excelling in Italy’s top flight.

Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson has flown under the radar at Empoli this term, largely due to the big-money arrivals of Scotland stars McTominay and Gilmour at Napoli. Adams, meanwhile, has scored four times for Torino since making the switch from Southampton this summer.

Henderson, however, has been in Italy for many years now. The 28-year-old made the switch from Celtic to Bari in 2018 and has remained in the country ever since, starring for Hellas Verona, Lecce, Palermo and Empoli, where he has started every match this season.

Liam Henderson has excelled for Empoli this season. | Getty Images

The Tuscan club are one of only two unbeaten teams in Serie A this term after six rounds of fixtures (Juventus are the other). Empoli have won two matches, away at Roma and Cagliari, and have drawn against Monza, Bologna, Juventus and Fiorentina. They have also reached the last 16 of the Coppa Italia following wins over Catanzaro and Torino.

The former Scotland Under-21 internationalist’s future with Empoli appeared under threat at the start of the summer. Out of favour under previous managers Aurelio Andreazzoli and Davide Nicola, Henderson was farmed out to Serie B side Palermo for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign, where he was a regular for the Sicilians.

He returned to Empoli this summer under another head coach. Former Lecce boss Roberto D'Aversa - dismissed from his previous role for headbutting Verona striker Thomas Henry in March - took over and immediately took a shine to Henderson, who has been deployed in the No 6 role in the centre of their midfield.

