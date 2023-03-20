All Sections
The two Aberdeen stars wanted by Serie A duo after 32-goal haul, contract situation, sizeable transfer fee

Serie A clubs have once again turned their attention to Pittodrie with two Aberdeen stars attracting interest from two top-slight sides.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 20th Mar 2023, 21:16 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 21:17 GMT

Between them Duk and Bojan Miovski have netted 32 goals this season after being signed in the summer as part of a rebuild under former manager Jim Goodwin. The latter exploded on the scene with 11 league goals before the World Cup break, while the former has become a fans’ favourite with an increasing influence in the club’s attack, scoring twice in the weekend’s 3-0 win over Hearts.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb.com, Bologna and Spezia have both sent representatives to watch the duo in action. Bologna, of course, signed Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen in the summer and had a strong interest in Calvin Ramsay prior to his move to Liverpool.

Duk and Miovski, signed for six-figure fees, are contracted to the club until 2025 and 2026 respectively and will likely command sizeable transfer fees.

Duk and Bojan Miovski have scored 32 goals between them for Aberdeen this summer (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
