The two Aberdeen stars wanted by Serie A duo after 32-goal haul, contract situation, sizeable transfer fee

Between them Duk and Bojan Miovski have netted 32 goals this season after being signed in the summer as part of a rebuild under former manager Jim Goodwin. The latter exploded on the scene with 11 league goals before the World Cup break, while the former has become a fans’ favourite with an increasing influence in the club’s attack, scoring twice in the weekend’s 3-0 win over Hearts.
According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb.com, Bologna and Spezia have both sent representatives to watch the duo in action. Bologna, of course, signed Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen in the summer and had a strong interest in Calvin Ramsay prior to his move to Liverpool.
Duk and Miovski, signed for six-figure fees, are contracted to the club until 2025 and 2026 respectively and will likely command sizeable transfer fees.