The Spartans hail 'exciting signing' coup as former Hibs and Scotland striker joins following US stint

Delight for League Two side as 31-year-old ex-international snapped up on short-term deal
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 21st Feb 2024, 18:59 GMT
Former Hibs and Scotland striker Marc McNulty has signed for The Spartans. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Former Hibs and Scotland striker Marc McNulty has signed for The Spartans. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Former Hibs and Scotland striker Marc McNulty has signed for The Spartans. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Spartans have hailed the “exciting signing” of former Hibs and Scotland striker Marc McNulty. The 31-year-old has joined the League Two side on a short-term deal until the end of the season following a stint in the US with Orange County SC.

McNulty, who spent two loan spells at both Hibs and Dundee United while at Reading, also counts Livingston, Sheffield United, Coventry City and Sunderland among his former clubs. He won two Scotland caps under Alex McLeish against Kazakhstan and San Marino in 2019.

Spartans manager Dougie Samuel said: "Marc has trained with us since the New Year and enjoyed it. He's helped to raise standards in training. It's an exciting signing and one to lift everyone, all the players, coaching staff and supporters.

"To bring in someone of Marc's pedigree and quality can only enhance our prospects of ending our debut season strong."

