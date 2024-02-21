Former Hibs and Scotland striker Marc McNulty has signed for The Spartans. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Spartans have hailed the “exciting signing” of former Hibs and Scotland striker Marc McNulty. The 31-year-old has joined the League Two side on a short-term deal until the end of the season following a stint in the US with Orange County SC.

McNulty, who spent two loan spells at both Hibs and Dundee United while at Reading, also counts Livingston, Sheffield United, Coventry City and Sunderland among his former clubs. He won two Scotland caps under Alex McLeish against Kazakhstan and San Marino in 2019.

Spartans manager Dougie Samuel said: "Marc has trained with us since the New Year and enjoyed it. He's helped to raise standards in training. It's an exciting signing and one to lift everyone, all the players, coaching staff and supporters.