It is fair to say Steven MacLean has been bowled over by the all-consuming nature of football management since being placed in charge of St Johnstone on an interim basis. That doesn’t mean he is over bowls, though.

MacLean could be forgiven for wanting to go lie in a darkened room for what is left of the weekend once the dust has settled on his team’s hosting of Hibs on Saturday afternoon. His every waking hour has been dominated by preparing the ailing Perth squad for the encounter subsequent to being put through the emotional wringer with the club’s removal of his senior colleague and mentor Callum Davidson last Sunday.

But MacLean has a passion beyond football that he refuses to contemplate giving up on, whatever the upheaval of late in his professional life. Indeed, pitching up at his local Peebles bowling club for some Borders Bowling League action is perhaps the diversion he will need more this week than ever. “I’ve not given up the bowls,” he said, appearing almost offended at the suggestion he might now be required to give it a miss. “I hope I can go there on Sunday and play. So I definitely won’t be giving that up despite me doing this job now. No chance.”

MacLean is not for changing then. And Perth forward Stevie May, his strike partner for the club’s 2014 Scottish Cup win before witnessing him operate as Davidson’s assistant, doesn’t see any reason for him to do so. Memories of the interim’s rousing address as St Johnstone’s led Dundee United 1-0 at half-time at Celtic Park nine years ago – MacLean netting a late second – would appear to remain fresh.

Steven MacLean takes charge of St Johnstone this weekend against Hibs - but he hopes to be out on the bowls lawn on Sunday.