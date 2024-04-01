The four stars from Celtic, Hearts and Rangers who should be up for player of year

With less than two months remaining of the Scottish season, we pick out four players who should be in line for player of the year when the awards come around:

Matt O’Riley (Celtic)

Given there has been a slight lull in his performance levels in the past couple of months, it is easy to forget just how good Matt O’Riley was for Celtic in the first part of this season. His form in domestic competitions and in the Champions League led to serious interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, whose manager Diego Simeone was left impressed after watching him at close quarters in matches against Celtic at Europe’s top table. Celtic were understandably incredibly reluctant to let the 23-year-old go, and he has improved all facets of his game under current manager Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley scored at the weekend in the 3-0 triumph over Livingston.

Whether the speculation about his future in January resulted in a drop in quality, only O’Riley can answer that. The midfielder is an intelligent boy on and off the pitch and without trying to sell him prematurely, is surely destined for a higher calibre of league than the Scottish top flight. He is now a full Denmark internationalist, has been a regular under Rodgers (30 appearances) and his statistics are excellent. He has played the most minutes of all outfield players (2637) and has contributed 12 goals and 11 assists in the league. A key man for Celtic as the title race enters its conclusion, he has been one of the stand-out players in Scotland this season.

Look up talisman in some dictionaries and you may find the definition is Lawrence Shankland. Where would Hearts be without their goalscoring monster? Certainly not 11 points clear in third place of the Premiership and in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. The 28-year-old has had his best season in the professional game, plundering 27 goals across all competitions for the Jambos and now a big part of Scotland’s armoury ahead of this summer’s Euro 2024. Such has been his form, and his goal for the national team against Georgia back in November, some want him to start for Steve Clarke’s team against Germany on June 14.

What Shankland does in the remaining weeks of the season could define that. His target now will surely be to hit 30 goals. Shankland has started every match for Hearts bar one across every competition this season and is at the peak of his career. There was much talk about his future in January, when Rangers were linked with him as well as clubs in England. Hearts were in no mood to sell should a bid materialise – and it didn’t – and moves have been made to tempt Shankland with a new contract. Not since John Robertson have the Jambos enjoyed such a prolific striker, a hitman who has scored in derbies, at Ibrox, Celtic Park and Hampden this season.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland has scored 27 goals for the Jambos this term.

Jack Butland (Rangers)

Many of Rangers’ summer signings under previous manager Michael Beale would be given the thumbs down by Ibrox supporters. Jack Butland, however, bucks that trend in quite spectacular fashion. Finding a replacement for the exceptional Allan McGregor, who retired at the end of last season, looked a thankless task, but by luring the 31-year-old former Stoke and Manchester United goalkeeper north, Rangers have quickly forgotten about their ex-No 1. Some would argue with some strength that Rangers have actually enhanced their position between the sticks.

Butland is one of the reasons why Rangers are in a title race with Celtic. An imposing figure with a great deal of composure and a cool head, he is able to stay inactive for long periods of time and then pull off a fine intervention. He has started every one of Rangers’ league matches this season and his stats are impressive: 17 clean sheets, the most in the league, and 17 goals conceded, the least in the division. Of regular starters in goal in the top flight, his shot-to-save percentage ratio is the highest at 78.9 per cent. His form has been so good that talk of an England recall resurfaced last month. If Rangers are to go on and win the league, Butland will have played a massive hand in them doing so.

Rangers have the best defensive record in the Premiership, helped by the performances of captain James Tavernier and goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Where to start with this talismanic 32-year-old right-back, who just keeps doing it for his club. Tavernier is in his ninth season at Ibrox, his longevity pretty remarkable given the turnover of staff at the club since he was signed by Mark Warburton in 2015. And his contribution could eclipse that of any other campaign in Govan. Still in the hunt for a domestic treble, the Rangers captain became Britain’s highest-scoring defender ever last Saturday when he netted his 131st goal of his career. A staggering 122 of those have come at Rangers, 22 of them this season alone across all competitions, including the winner in December’s Viaplay Cup final success over Aberdeen. He has also chipped in with ten assists and is part of a defence that has the best stats in Scotland. He has led his team through the group stages of the Europa League and has been namechecked on more than one occasion by current manager Philippe Clement as the lieutenant he turned to when taking over from Beale in October.