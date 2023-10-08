An away clash against Spain is always to be relished, particularly when it also presents the chance to secure qualification for a major finals.

Angus Gunn equalled his father Bryan's total of six caps for Scotland when he played against England last month (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

For Angus Gunn, however, this Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Seville carries special significance. The Scotland No. 1 is currently sitting on six caps. Nothing too exceptional about that, perhaps. The Norwich City player has been quietly going about his business since making his debut in the 3-0 win over Cyprus in March.

He has since kept another three clean sheets, including against Thursday night’s opponents on a famous evening at Hampden. Not that it's been all plain sailing – Gunn recently lost six goals for Norwich at Plymouth Argyle. It's a more upbeat story when it comes to his country, however. He has eased into the role of first-choice goalkeeper. The re-match with Spain will see Gunn – fitness permitting – collect his seventh cap since pledging his allegiance to Scotland. This will not pass unremarked within the Gunn family since it takes him past the number of caps earned by his goalkeeping father Bryan between 1990 and 1994. One of them - against the Netherlands - was even collected alongside current manager Steve Clarke, who also earned six caps in total for his country.

Gunn junior's imminent seventh cap is an achievement that deserves to be saluted. There's no one likely to be prouder than Bryan himself. Clarke, too, praised Gunn's contribution since joining the squad after switching nationality from England, for whom he won 12 Under-21 caps. The manager acknowledged the potential for the 27-year-old Gunn to have a “long run” in the No. 1 jersey. “If they stay fit, and Craig (Gordon) is still playing at 40, then you can do it,” said Clarke earlier this week at Hampden. After recent events involving Elliot Anderson, he was happy to talk about an England-Scotland transfer that has progressed more smoothly than anyone could dare hope. "He has settled well," observed Clarke. "He's not a shy boy! Angus is quite like his dad, always good company.

Gunn's success has allowed Gordon to continue returning to fill fitness without any pressure. What happens when the Hearts 'keeper returns remains to be seen. Zander Clark, now firmly installed between the sticks at Tynecastle, and Motherwell's Liam Kelly have become the regular squad back up choices. “You always need a good goalkeeper,” said Clarke. “I have been lucky since I got the job. David Marshall did really well for us and then Craig came in and did great.

“We lost David through retirement, which happens, and then Craig came in and picked up a bad injury, which I am pleased to hear he is recovering very well from. Obviously when I made the choice to put Angus as the No. 1 it was a big call, because both Liam and Zander were pushing him hard. And he has done okay. He hasn’t had loads of saves to make, maybe he will have a few more to make in Spain!"