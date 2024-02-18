The debrief: Rangers-Celtic title momentum, can anyone stop Falkirk, Lewis Ferguson and Bologna

We pick out five talking points from the weekend’s football from a Scottish perspective:

Title pendulum swings towards Rangers

It is way too early to say definitively who will win one of the closest Premiership title races in years, but the weekend’s results leave Rangers in the strongest position they have been in all season. Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Saturday opened the door to Philippe Clement’s men to go two points clear of St Johnstone on Sunday and they duly delivered, winning 3-0 at McDiarmid Park. The jubilant Rangers fans who backed their team in Perth were left in no doubt that this is a seismic moment in the campaign. “We shall not be moved,” they sang. Momentum is certainly with the Ibrox side but Celtic, despite their slipping of standards recently, should not be written off.

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon and Rangers' Cyriel Dessers get shirty at McDiarmid Park.

Aberdeen and Hibs continue to struggle

Perhaps the biggest banker of the weekend was Aberdeen and Hibs ending up as a draw. Locked together on identical records, both are in the bottom half of the league and if they continue to defend like they did in the 2-2 stalemate at Pittodrie, then that is where they will end up come the split. Both teams cannot afford to lose next week: Hibs are at home to sixth-placed Dundee, who lead them by five points, while the Dons are at fourth-placed Kilmarnock. Their interim manager, Neil Warnock, is still searching for his first league win.

Life in Livingston

David Martindale was able to finally enjoy his weekend after a league match, as Livingston won for the first time in 17 matches, overcoming St Mirren 1-0 in Paisley. It means the Lions, currently bottom of the table, are only three points behind Ross County, who they play in Dingwall next weekend. Livingston are likely to take renewed hope to the Highlands next weekend and if they can get a victory, it not only drags County further into the mire but keeps St Johnstone in tenth within catchable distance

Can anyone stop Falkirk?

John McGlynn continues to do an exceptional job at Falkirk this season. The Bairns are the only unbeaten team in the league across the senior divisions in Scotland and England and they strengthened their grip on the League One title by beating nearest challengers Hamilton Accies 3-2 at the weekend. Their lead at the top is 11 points with a game in hand. Falkirk have put their fans through hell in the past couple of seasons but surely now is their year. The question is: can they go the whole league season undefeated?

Fergie time at Bologna