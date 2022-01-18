'The craziest thing I've ever seen' - Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass reacts to Cagliari link with Lewis Ferguson

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass (left) with Lewis Ferguson at full time after the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Serie A strugglers Cagliari were linked with a bid to sign Ferguson on loan for the second half of the season with a £3.5 million clause to make the deal permanent in the summer.

But Glass insists there have been no offers for the 22-year-old whose second half penalty earned Aberdeen a 1-1 draw at home to Rangers on Tuesday night.

“That Italian one might be the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Glass. “It was apparently ‘We’ll take one of your best players and give you nothing, maybe get something if we stay up’. Everyone would be at it if that worked!

“Nothing at all has come in for him. But on performances like that one against Rangers, people would love Lewis Ferguson in their team. We do.

“It would be brilliant if we could keep this group of players together this window. We are in control of all of it.

“Some have a few months left, some have a few years. We’re in control of every situation.

“It might get difficult if silly money is involved. The club decides what they accept. You don’t know what might go out the door but we’re ready for every eventuality.”

Glass felt a point was the least Aberdeen deserved on a night when they had another penalty claim rejected when Ryan Hedges went down under a challenge from Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

“I feel like we should have got three points,” said Glass. “You go a goal behind the reigning champions, it’s always a good point. But we’re frustrated not to win. I’m pleased for the boys but we should have won.

“The first one was definitely a penalty. The linesman said there wasn’t enough contact for a penalty and the ref said there was no contact. We got what we deserved with the penalty in the second half.

"I didn’t feel we were under a hell of a lot of pressure. I think it was coming. We came out really on the front foot in the second half, so it was a matter or time.”