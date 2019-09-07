Liam Cooper during the defeat to Russia

The 18 players with only one Scotland cap since 2010

After Liam Cooper received his first Scotland cap in the defeat to Russia, we look back at the other 17 players in the One-Cap Club since the turn of the decade

Cooper may go on to make more caps - as might the other recently-capped members - but for the time being he sits in the group of one-cap wonders. You might be surpised by some of those who turned out for the national team...

Scotland 1 - 2 Russia '06/09/19

1. Liam Cooper

Scotland 1 - 2 Russia '06/09/19
Belgium 3 - 0 Scotland'11/06/19

2. Greg Taylor

Belgium 3 - 0 Scotland'11/06/19
Kazakhstan 3 - 0 Scotland'21/03/19

3. Liam Palmer

Kazakhstan 3 - 0 Scotland'21/03/19
0-2 Peru'29/05/18

4. Lewis Stevenson

0-2 Peru'29/05/18
