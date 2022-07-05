The 11 most interesting free agent ex-SPFL stars - from 62-goal Celtic forward to ex-Rangers World Cup winner

As ever, the free agent market is one which will get plenty of interest amongst clubs as they look to pick up players without having to spend money on transfer fees.

Former Celtic star Leigh Griffiths has spoken about his desire to find a club and a raft of players are in the same boat.

The Scotsman looks at 11 of the most interesting players who have experience of the Scottish top-flight who are without a club:

Leon Balogun

The Nigerian was a very shrewd pick-up by Rangers and contributed well over two seasons, helping the club win the Scottish Premiership. He would walk into most top-flight clubs. Competent enough on the ball, strong and quick, his left-foot would bring balance to defences. He may be 34 but has an abundance of experience and showed enough last season to demonstrate that he has plenty left in the tank.

Scott Allan

On his day, a wonderfully gifted creative playmaker capable of opening any defence. His final season at Hibs didn’t go to plan but was someone who had a habit of influencing games off the bench. Given the right role in a team with players who are capable of making off-the-ball runs and legs at the base of the midfield, he would be an excellent addition. His vision and weight of pass are qualities which few players can match in Scotland.

Scott Sinclair was a prolific scorer for Celtic. Picture: SNS

Jamie Murphy

It has been an unusual and somewhat frustrating five seasons for the 32-year-old. He left Brighton to join boyhood club Rangers on loan where he did enough to earn a permanent contract. However, he’d make just ten appearances after signing on. Injuries impacted his time at Hibs but then there was a loan spell at Burton Albion where, in half a season, he scored seven goals in ten games. He is at his best moving infield from the left. A good dribbler with an eye for a goal.

Zander Clark

The goalkeeper came into the summer transfer window after arguably his best 18 months in a St Johnstone top. For a while he competed for the position with Alan Mannus before making the No 1 spot his own. He was totemic in helping Saints win a cup double before helping them avoid relegation. Clark looks like a goalkeeper who has found a level of consistency which can help make him one of the better keepers in Scotland. Dundee United are very interested but he could be of interest to clubs down south.

Leon Balogun was a shrewd pick up by Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Craig Sibbald

Last season was a frustrating one for the 27-year-old. Injury prevented him from gaining a consistent place in the Livingston team. He is at an age teams will be keen on, someone with plenty of experience but in their peak years. A technically very good footballer and a versatile option, capable of playing in different midfield and wide roles.

Alex Gogic

When Hibs signed Alex Gogic they were a team who required a defensive midfielder, someone capable of putting out fires. It was something the Cypriot had done so effectively at Hamilton. He offered that to Hibs but slowly fell out of favour, especially when more was required in possession. A loan spell at St Mirren demonstrated why he should be a sought after player for any team who don't dominate possession. He’ll intercept, block, tackle, press and make it difficult for attacking midfielders.

Scott Allan possesses an excellent weight of pass and vision. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Harry Paton

The 24-year-old made more than 100 appearances for Ross County, having a small role in the Championship win before becoming a regular across three Premiership seasons. A very neat and tidy football player who is calm and composed on the ball. Didn’t put up the numbers you’d want from a forward-thinking midfielder but would be a good option as a No.8 in a midfield two in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Sol Bamba

He may be 37 but he recovered from cancer in 2021 and would go on to play 24 times for Middlesbrough in the Championship last season. He wants to go into management but he still plans to play on with Swindon Town interested. A popular figure with vast amounts of experience, he could be a very useful squad player who could help younger defenders.

Scott Sinclair

A forward with a goal ratio of around one every 2.5 Premiership games doesn't come around all that often. However, Sinclair is available after leaving Preston North End. A fine dribbler and goal threat, Sinclair was unstoppable at times during his spell with Celtic as he linked up with Kieran Tierney to devastating effect.

Lee Wallace

Another experienced player who is more than capable of playing at the Premiership level. With the rise of three-man defences, Wallace is a player who would be able to play that left centre-back position or as a wing-back. And, of course, a more than handy option at left-back in a back four.

Sheyi Ojo