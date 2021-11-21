That's entertainment for Dunfermline boss John 'Yogi' Hughes and remarkable Championship table

John Hughes (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Pars kept Ayr United out to record a rare clean sheet and even rarer home win as they surged into sixth place io the remarkable Championship table which is noticably split between the top and bottom half. The lower end are separated by just one point from tenth to sixth, while the top five are 14 points ahead but only two points differentiates top from fifth.

Hughes lifted Dunfermline to the top of the bottom section and said confidence is returning to the Pars: "When I came in there was a great platform to build on, all that was missing was confidence. This is what happens when it goes your way.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're in the entertainment game. That's your stage. The fans pay good money and if they aren't getting entertained they are entitled to boo - that's football.

When you are giving them that type of performance and winning it is great to see. I just feel there is something fresh in the air and something fresh in the water. Whether it's a couple of results, I don't know but we won't get carried away.

"What pleased me most is the clean sheet, we're not getting carried way," he added.

Fife neighbours Raith Rovers sent Morton joint-bottom of the table with Queen of the South and moved to share top spot with Kilmarnock, who lost at home to Arbroath.