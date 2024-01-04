Tete Yengi didn’t know much about Livingston or David Martindale when a move to the Scottish Premiership was first mooted but after some quick research, he is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of one of the club’s most notable strikers.

The Aussie striker knows that Lyndon Dykes, who was also born and raised down under, got his big break in West Lothian and the 23-year-old former Newcastle Jets and Ipswich Town player would love to follow suit.

“I knew about the big teams like Celtic and Rangers but I didn't know too much more about the league although there are quite a few Australians playing here,” he explained. “I had a look before I came here and tried to educate myself a little bit. [Lyndon] is a good striker. He’s at QPR now, right? We are different players but we both have the same goal. We both go out onto the pitch to give everything we’ve got and to score goals and help the team as much as we can. If I can go on to do cool things like him then I’ll be happy.”

The role played by Martindale in Dykes’ transformation, gaining international honours and a big-money switch to the English Championship, has not been lost on Yengi. “I’m hoping that’s the same with me. The gaffer has given me the platform here as well and I just need to go out and prove myself.”

The newcomer gave a decent showing after joining the fray as a substitute against Hearts but he soon realised there will be no bedding in period under Martindale, who spotted one half-hearted challenge and read him the riot act. But those high demands are what Yengi believes will ultimately safeguard Livingston’s Premiership status.

“Having spoken to the gaffer I knew what he expected and knew what it was going to be like so I was ready for whatever. He told me just to work hard and give everything on the pitch. If I have his back he is going to have mine. I've come here to help the team to stay in the division. That’s my main goal.