Vinicius Junior broke down in tears in a media conference when asked about racism ahead of Tuesday night’s friendly between Spain and Brazil.

The Brazil and Real Madrid forward has been the target of racist abuse throughout his time in the Spanish capital and the ‘One Skin’ match at the Bernabeu was arranged last June as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of the player. It followed Real’s LaLiga match in Valencia last season in which Vinicius Jr was racially abused, while he has continued to be targeted by Real’s rival fans during the current campaign.

He said: “It’s something very sad what I have been going through here. It’s tough. I’ve been fighting against this for a long time. It’s exhausting because you feel like you are alone. I’ve made so many official complaints, but no one is ever punished. More and more I’m losing my desire to play, but I’ll keep fighting.”

Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior cries as he gives a press conference on the eve of the international friendly football match between Spain and Brazil.