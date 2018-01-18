Ex-Rangers ace Andy Little nears Stirling Albion return after 9 months out

Stirling Albion manager Dave Mackay has resisted entering the transfer market for a new striker as former Rangers and Northern Ireland front-man Andrew Little is closing in on a comeback after nine months out after a horror head injury.

The 28 year old spent 7 years at Ibrox from 2007 and made nearly 90 appearances as well as having a loan spell at Port Vale before joining Preston North End on a permanent basis.

Injuries restricted his appearances at Deepdale as well as spells Blackpool and Accrington Stanley however after a year out of the game Little joined the Forthbank side.

Just two months into his time with the League 2 outfit the attacker suffered a fractured skull and eye socket and was knocked out cold for four minutes and hospitalised for 10 days following a training ground clash of heads with a team-mate.

Little returned to light training in October and has stepped things up recently by joining in training sessions with manager Mackay saying: “Andy’s comeback is not far away which is terrific news for everybody.

“He has worked hard to get back to being ready to play and it is now a case of easing him in.”

“Having him in my plans is like signing a new striker.”