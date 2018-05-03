SRU make pitch for ‘best stadium’ to be new home of Scottish football

Murrayfield is the “largest and best stadium” in the land and could be the new home of Scottish football, according to the chief operating officer of the SRU.

The SFA are mulling over their options with the current lease on Hampden Park due to expire in 2020. Murrayfield is viewed as a viable alternative should the governing body decide to leave the national stadium.

Stepping up their PR campaign to try and sway the decision, the SRU are today inviting football fans and members of the media to have a look around the stadium.

Dominic McKay told the BBC: “We are the largest and I would suggest the best stadium in Scotland. We have 67,000 seats available which gives the SFA an opportunity to generate more income and we would like to add our marketing muscle to the SFA’s marketing muscle to try and sell out as many of their international games as possible.

“We want to be great partners and I want to give the SFA a really tough decision. We think we have an outstanding facility, an outstanding ability for the SFA to generate record sums and reinvest that at all levels. It will be a tough decision for sure.”

