Scotland Women to be among top seeds for Euro 2021 qualifying draw

Scotland’s women will be among the top seeded nations when the draw for the 2021 European Championship qualifying campaign takes place early next year.

Shelley Kerr’s side are now ranked ninth in Europe as per the UEFA Coefficients Overview, which will be used to determine the draw.

There will be nine qualification groups, meaning the Scots will avoid higher-ranked countries like France, the Netherlands and Spain.

Scotland are hoping to reach a third consecutive major tournament, having reached Euro 2017 and qualified for the 2019 Women’s World Cup - their maiden World Cup appearance.

England, who top the UEFA rankings, are likely to qualify automatically as hosts, with confirmation expected next month. The English bid was the only submission to host the 2021 tournament.

The FIFA rankings will be updated in the first week of December and will give an indication of Scotland’s seeding for the World Cup draw on December 8.

Scotland currently sit 19th in the world rankings and 11th in Europe, according to FIFA’s numbers.

The Scots narrowly lost 1-0 to reigning world champions the USA this week, thanks to an Alex Morgan goal at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley.