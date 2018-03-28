Scotland will become Unofficial World Champions if they beat Peru

Scotland’s summer friendlies against Peru and Mexico have been criticised by many for their timing with many players set to pull out.

READ MORE - Hungary 0-1 Scotland: How the Scotland starting XI rated

However, Scotland have the chance to become Unofficial World Champions when they meet Peru in Lima.

The Peruvians have held the title since beating Bolivia in August last year. They have won four and drawn three games in the meantime. The latest was a 3-1 defeat of Iceland as the country prepare for their first World Cup since 1982.

Scotland are the all-time Unofficial Football World Champions having held the honour 86 times since playing the first international match with England in 1872.

It has been 11 years since Scotland won a UFWC match, Craig Beattie’s late winner against Georgia giving Scotland their first ‘title’ win in 40 years.

Peru and Scotland of course have history, the nations having met at the infamous 1978 World Cup, the Peruvians winning 3-1.

READ MORE - Hungary 0-1 Scotland: How the Scotland starting XI rated