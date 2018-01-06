Scotland target Michael O’Neill holds positive talks with IFA

Michael O’Neill has held positive talks with Northern Ireland about extending his contract as the Scottish FA continues to dither over appointing a successor to Gordon Strachan.

It is now almost three months since Strachan was removed from his post as national manager after Scotland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup finals.

O’Neill was identified as the preferred candidate to succeed Strachan but contrary to reports, the Scottish FA has yet to make an official approach.

The former Dundee United and Hibs midfielder guided Northern Ireland to the last 16 of Euro 2016 and has been offered a lucrative new six-year contract by the Irish Football Association. It is understood talks over a new deal have gone well.

With the draw for Uefa’s new Nations League due to take place on 24 January, O’Neill is keen to sort out his future.