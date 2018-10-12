Scotland star Kieran Tierney ‘sorry’ after netting own goal

Kieran Tierney has apologised to both his team-mates and the fans after netting the decisive own goal which saw Scotland lose 2-1 in Israel.

Scotland coach James McFadden consoles Kieran Tierney. Picture: PA

The Celtic star scaffled an attempted clearance past goalkeeper Allan McGregor with 16 minutes to go, sending Scotland to their first defeat in the UEFA Nations League.

After the match Tierney refused to hide away, saying he needed “to be a man” and admit to his error.

He said: “I’d like to apologise to my team-mates, the fans, everybody really – it was my mistake that cost us at the end of the night.

“I need to be a man about it, take the abuse, take the hate then get on with it and try to fix it.

“It wasn’t the only problem but I’m at the heart of it, it’s my own goal.

“Everyone has given everything, including me, but it’s just unfortunate that I’ve made the mistake and we couldn’t get the goal back. It was always going to be hard.”