Scotland set to play Senegal friendly in London

Scotland’s scheduled friendly match against Senegal will likely take place in London, according to reports in Africa.

The Senegalese media has confirmed that the Lions of Teranga will face Scotland on March 26 as part of the African team’s preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A venue is yet to be confirmed by organisers Sensation Sport, but a London stadium has been touted as a potential host arena.

A spokesperson for the firm said that Senegal had only given confirmation at the end of last week, adding: “In a few days we will have a clear idea of the host stadium.”

There had been suggestions that the match could be played in Paris, but reports in Senegal claim that various stadiums in the French capital knocked back Sensation Sports’ approach.

Senegal played Nigeria in a friendly in March 2017 that took place at The Hive Stadium, home of Barnet FC, but several players experienced difficulties in securing visas allowing them to enter England.

Later that year, a proposed challenge match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso scheduled to be played in London, was cancelled due to the number of players unable to gain entry to the UK.

Scotland has played two friendly matches in London in recent years. The Scots took on the Super Eagles at Fulham’s Craven Cottage in May 2014 and in March 2011, faced Brazil at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal.

