Scotland manager Alex McLeish at Hampden for ‘Euro debrief’

Alex McLeish was back behind his desk at Hampden yesterday for a debrief with staff as speculation continued about his future.

It’s understood the Scotland manager spoke by phone with SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell on Wednesday and then met him in person in Glasgow.

McLeish’s position was put in doubt after Scotland made a terrible start to their Euro 2020 campaign by losing 3-0 to Kazakhstan. An underwhelming 2-0 win over San Marino four days later did little to quell agitation.

McLeish went home to London but has now returned to Glasgow.

It was, a source said, “business as usual” and McLeish was described as “getting on with football”. He is already planning ahead for the double header against Cyprus and Belgium in June. But his fate is likely to be decided at an SFA board meeting on 18 April, if not before.